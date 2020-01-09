Possible Solution To GCT Homeless Crisis Discussed

The owner of a restaurant tells CBS2's Jessica Layton he has a suggestion to alleviate the homeless issue inside Grand Central Terminal.



Recent related videos from verified sources Bay Area Mayors Weigh In At Hearing Addressing State's Role In Reducing Homelessness Anne Makovec reports on state budget hearing held to discuss possible solutions to homelessness in the Bay Area (2-13-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:46Published 2 weeks ago Governor's Billion-dollar Solution To Homelessness Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a billion-dollar solution on Wednesday to solve the spiraling homeless crisis. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:59Published on January 9, 2020