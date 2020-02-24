Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein > Harvey Weinstein's team plan to appeal court verdicts

Harvey Weinstein's team plan to appeal court verdicts

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein's team plan to appeal court verdicts

Harvey Weinstein's team plan to appeal court verdicts

Harvey Weinstein's defence team plan to appeal his court verdict, after her was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Releases Statement on His Guilty Verdict: 'The Fight is Not Over'

Harvey Weinstein‘s top lawyer is reacting to his guilty verdict. After her client was found guilty...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein convicted of rape in milestone verdict [Video]Weinstein convicted of rape in milestone verdict

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury on Monday and handcuffed in court, a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:14Published

Weinstein survivors 'were heard' -NY District Attorney [Video]Weinstein survivors 'were heard' -NY District Attorney

After Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance told reporters &quot;rape is rape&apos;&quot; and referred to it..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.