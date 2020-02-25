Couple Make Hilarious COVID-19 Parody Of Come On Eileen 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:39s - Published Couple Make Hilarious COVID-19 Parody Of Come On Eileen This is the moment a husband-and-wife duo score an online hit with their coronavirus-themed rendition of 80s classic ‘Come on Eileen’ after being challenged to find something that rhymed with COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this