Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Carolina > Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina.

The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Michael Bloomberg have qualified.

The debate is set to run from 8 p.m.

ET to 10 p.m.

ET with five moderators from CBS.

The February 25 debate will air live on CBS and on BET.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

5 Things To Watch For In Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate

A lot is on the line in the 2020 primary debate. It might be the last chance for moderates to slow...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS 2CBS News


Democratic debate in South Carolina, Trump in India, Chicago snow: 5 things to know Tuesday

Billionaire Tom Steyer joins Democratic candidates for South Carolina debate, President Trump pays...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For [Video]South Carolina Democratic Debate: What To Watch For

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Chris McKinnon about what to watch for in Tuesday's presidential debate on CBS.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:01Published

Joe Biden vs. Bernie Sanders Heats Up [Video]Joe Biden vs. Bernie Sanders Heats Up

Former Vice President and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden is in attack mode as he fights to win the South Carolina primary.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.