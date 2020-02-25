Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina.

The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Michael Bloomberg have qualified.

The debate is set to run from 8 p.m.

ET to 10 p.m.

ET with five moderators from CBS.

The February 25 debate will air live on CBS and on BET.