Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company In the suit, Vanessa Bryant alleges Island Express should not have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed.

The crash killed Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna and seven other passengers.

The day of the tragedy, Jan.

26, had been one of heavy fog in the area of Calabasas, CA.

The lawsuit makes several claims, including that the helicopter was not safe, that the company took needless transportation risks and that the pilot was reckless and didn't properly check the weather prior to taking off.

Bryant is seeking punitive and "pre-impact" terror damages.

The amount of damages sought are not specified.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant crash: Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death suit against helicopter operator, per reports

The suit alleges pilot Ara Zobayan was 'negligent' in flying into low-visibility conditions
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.comazcentral.comTMZ.comRIA Nov.E! OnlineIndependentThe WrapAceShowbizJust JaredDaily StarDaily Caller


Kobe Bryant memorial held at the Staples Center as family and celebrities pay tribute

Today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the city that loved him like no other paid tribute to...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DpEsho

24.8. RT @TMZ: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Co., Pilot https://t.co/CKeL7h07q8 50 seconds ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Vanessa Bryant is suing the company that owns the helicopter that was in the crash that killed her husband, daughter and 7 ot… 1 minute ago

jaidensattler

Jaiden Sattler RT @latimessports: Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter operator involved in fatal crash https://t.co/v38RpphChN 1 minute ago

nolimitschulz

😈#ESJR/#MVO😈/🦌#FearTheDeer RT @TMZ: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Co., Pilot https://t.co/T9Tl7MqAFb 2 minutes ago

WordsOfCourtney

Courtney Dee 🇵🇦 RT @HoneyGerman: #VanessaBryant is suing the company that owned the helicopter involved in the crash that killed her husband, daughter and… 2 minutes ago

grannyman2013

♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @TheRSMS: Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company After Kobe’s Passing https://t.co/Qou18fF1Q3 4 minutes ago

CjCamren

Camren CJ RT @enews: Vanessa Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company that claimed the lives of her husband and daughter. Here’s eve… 4 minutes ago

memphissoul1041

memphissoul1041 TheRSMS : Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company After Kobe’s Passing… https://t.co/3RgaRiVBHZ 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bryant's Wife Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company [Video]Bryant's Wife Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

The filing accuses pilot Ara Zobayan of negligence and says he should have canceled the Jan. 26 flight that resulted in Kobe Bryant&apos;s death.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company In Kobe Crash [Video]Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company In Kobe Crash

The lawsuit was announced on the same day as a public memorial honoring Kobe and Gianna being held at Staples Center.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.