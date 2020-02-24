Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company In the suit, Vanessa Bryant alleges Island Express should not have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed.

The crash killed Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna and seven other passengers.

The day of the tragedy, Jan.

26, had been one of heavy fog in the area of Calabasas, CA.

The lawsuit makes several claims, including that the helicopter was not safe, that the company took needless transportation risks and that the pilot was reckless and didn't properly check the weather prior to taking off.

Bryant is seeking punitive and "pre-impact" terror damages.

The amount of damages sought are not specified.