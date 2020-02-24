Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company
alleges Island Express should not
alleges Island Express should not
have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed.
The crash killed Kobe Bryant, their
daughter Gianna and seven other passengers.
The day of the tragedy, Jan.
26,
had been one of heavy fog in
the area of Calabasas, CA.
The lawsuit makes several claims,
including that the helicopter was not safe, that the company took
needless transportation risks and that the pilot was reckless and
didn't properly check the weather prior to taking off.
Bryant is seeking punitive and
"pre-impact" terror damages.
The
amount of damages sought are not specified.