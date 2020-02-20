NTSB: Tesla Driver Who Died In 2018 Mountain View Crash Was Playing Video Game 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:23s - Published NTSB: Tesla Driver Who Died In 2018 Mountain View Crash Was Playing Video Game Michele Griego reports on NTSB releasing new report on fatal 2018 Tesla crash in Mountain View (2-25-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources NTSB: Driver in fatal Tesla crash was playing video game Washington (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the driver of a Tesla SUV who died...

Seattle Times - Published 3 hours ago



Tesla Autopilot’s role in fatal 2018 crash will be decided this week Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Tesla’s Autopilot is about to be in the government’s...

The Verge - Published 1 day ago







