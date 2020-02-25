Global  

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Victims Speak Out As Convicted Rapist Hospitalized

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Victims Speak Out As Convicted Rapist Hospitalized

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Victims Speak Out As Convicted Rapist Hospitalized

Harvey Weinstein was detoured to Bellevue Hospital on Monday while on his way to Rikers Island after complaining of chest pains, but the next day women victimized by the former movie mogul were speaking out.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Rose McGowan Celebrates ‘Huge Victory’ After Harvey Weinstein Verdict: ‘One Less Serial Predator On the Streets’

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan called the guilty verdicts against convicted rapist Harvey...
Mediaite - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Juror Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Juror Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview

For the first time since Monday's verdict, CBS2 is hearing exclusively from one of the jurors about the decision and the mood in the deliberation room.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published

One of Harvey Weinstein's victims gave LBC this remarkable account [Video]One of Harvey Weinstein's victims gave LBC this remarkable account

One of Harvey Weinstein's victims gave LBC this remarkable account

Credit: LBC     Duration: 13:43Published

