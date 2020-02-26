Global  

Jaida Essence Hall Praises The Well-Rounded Group Of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 12

Jaida Essence Hall Praises The Well-Rounded Group Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12

Jaida Essence Hall Praises The Well-Rounded Group Of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 12

Jaida Essence Hall, season 12 star of VH1's "RuPaul's Drag Race," shares some incorrect first impressions among the queens and describes what sets this season of the show apart from past seasons.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC
