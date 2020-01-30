Global  

Deleted Scene: Peter Talks to Madison's Mom

Bachelor Peter Weber chats with Madison's mother, Tonya, and she has many questions for Peter about what attracts him to Madison, what he thinks about Madison's faith, what it means to be a husband and more in this deleted scene From 'Week 8: Hometown Dates,' season 24, episode 8 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
