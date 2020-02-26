Commissioners approve a lease for former International Paper property for person with concert venue

For new life is in new life is in the works for an old property in vigo county... plans move forward for an entertainment venue... it's a story we've been following for nearly two years... this morning... vigo county commissioners approved a lease agreement with "tim drake".

It's for part of the former "international paper property".

Drake was the only bidder to lease the space.

You're looking at video from 20-18... that's when he told news 10 about his plans for an indoor..outdoor concert venue.

Commissioners say it's now up to drake to get