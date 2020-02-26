iBar access at The Honda Classic changing

If you are used to going to the iBar after the festivities each day at the Honda Classic you're going to have to make different plans.

The iBar is the traditional way many people attending the Honda Classic ended their day to exchange stories of shots they saw, pro golfers they met, and what they experienced.

But the buzz at restaurants up and down PGA BLVD.

Is that this year not everyone is going to be able to get into the resorts iconic bar.

"What we've heard so far for the iBar is that, if you are a PGA member or you have a pass... or you're staying at the resort you will be the only ones allowed into the iBar," says The Cooper bar manager Tennette Shumaker.

PGA National confirming those rumors are true to WPTV this afternoon.

The Honda Classic released this statement saying, "Parties are moving outside to accommodate more people." "It's been very popular over the years, so this year, we are moving it out to our Honda Pavilion," says Jeffrey Mayers, Managing Director of PGA National.

PGA National says this iBar Space is simply too small, they've outgrown it, so they've made a bigger space outside that's easier to manage.

"We outgrew the space.

We just felt like this would be a great venue for fans to enjoy." Local restaurants, like The Cooper, hope the change will help out sales.

"We are two green lights away from the tournament," says Shumaker.

To get the full list of afterparty opportunities just go to the Honda Classic Tab of WPTV.com.