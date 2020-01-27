Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Coronavirus is Disrupting This One Specific and Popular Industry

The Coronavirus is Disrupting This One Specific and Popular Industry

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
The Coronavirus is Disrupting This One Specific and Popular Industry

The Coronavirus is Disrupting This One Specific and Popular Industry

As the virus spreads, liquor company Diageo that owns popular drinks like Guinness Beer and Johnnie Walker, expects to lose millions in sales and operating profit.

Veuer's Taisha Henry has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks [Video]Chinese people making DIY coronavirus helmets, masks

CHINA — As the Wuhan virus continues to fan out across all parts of China, the number of confirmed cases is already over 9,400, with another 12,000 plus suspected cases and over 200 dead. And these..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80 [Video]Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80

Eerie scenes from Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Footage from Saturday (January 25) shows the normally busy streets around the city's university turned into a virtual ghost..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.