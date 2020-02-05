Global  

The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About Shakira And J.Lo's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About Shakira And J.Lo's Super Bowl Halftime ShowFamilies all over America watched the Super Bowl halftime show.
FCC Received More Than One Thousand Complaints Following Super Bowl Halftime Show, Described As ‘Soft Porn’

'Why oh why do we have to sexualize everything'
Daily Caller - Published

J-Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show drew 1,300 complaints

'I'm shocked their performances were allowed. This was offensive and tasteless,' reads one complaint
Independent - Published


MissPatriot3

Miss Patriot RT @Screaming1Eagle: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received 1,312 complaints from viewers who had something to say about the… 4 minutes ago

Screaming1Eagle

PlantYourOwnGarden The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received 1,312 complaints from viewers who had something to say about t… https://t.co/RppWhKJO9T 25 minutes ago

BabyMDoctor

BabyMasterDoctor Baby:Entertainment - The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About JL.. https://t.co/C7nkcU8opv #baby https://t.co/YPnzpAcdIS 33 minutes ago

TheBoxOfficeGuy

The Box Office Guy @BillyHallowell Roughly 102,000,000 million people watched the Super Bowl. The FCC received 1,300 complaints about… https://t.co/KqFCF9fOmk 1 hour ago

LilRecordGirl

Rose ✨SEGA Princess ✨ Btw, I wasn't trained to require a license and received nothing like it - so have no idea what they're talking abou… https://t.co/vGJ3uOiYkb 1 hour ago

ricardo83957463

ricardo avila Over 1300 hundred complaints were received about the super bowl halftime show. I guess they didn’t like the music… https://t.co/HyHRKCxGra 1 hour ago

wustoo

Wustoo The FCC Received Over 1300 Complaints About JLo And Shakira’s Halftime Show https://t.co/Kev0IevIYE 1 hour ago

ArtisticHope

Laura Ann Tull Just to get perspective. The FCC received 540,000 complaints for Nipplegate about Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlak… https://t.co/iD2kNeWXdT 2 hours ago


Camila Cabello Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]Camila Cabello Reacts To Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hailey Bieber loves her husband. Shakira is happy people love her. Plus - Do you wanna smell like Selena Gomez? Cause you’re in luck.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:44Published

Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest [Video]Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest

Jay-Z has a message for those who believe he was engaging in a silent protest at this year's Super Bowl. He received some criticism after video showed him, his wife and their daughter sitting during..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

