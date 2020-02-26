Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Hundred of guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife are on lockdown for 14 days the regional government said on Wednesday (February 26).

Four guests tested positive for coronavirus.

An Italian doctor staying at the hotel tested positive on Monday.

His wife and two more Italian tourists tested positive on Tuesday.

Footage recorded on Wednesday shows guests on the balcony, a police officer wearing a mask outside the hotel and three parked ambulance vehicles.