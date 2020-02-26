Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Hundred of guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife are on lockdown for 14 days the regional government said on Wednesday (February 26).

Four guests tested positive for coronavirus.

An Italian doctor staying at the hotel tested positive on Monday.

His wife and two more Italian tourists tested positive on Tuesday.

Footage recorded on Wednesday shows guests on the balcony, a police officer wearing a mask outside the hotel and three parked ambulance vehicles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SorokinOlha

Olha Sorokin RT @DailyMirror: Inside locked-down coronavirus Tenerife hotel as guests wear bikinis and masks https://t.co/UtA1LmJ6he https://t.co/M9Ybu2… 1 hour ago

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror Inside locked-down coronavirus Tenerife hotel as guests wear bikinis and masks https://t.co/UtA1LmJ6he https://t.co/M9Ybu2Uwqc 2 hours ago

s9tmt

Theresa Travis RT @DailyMirror: Guests at coronavirus lockdown hotel pictured in bikinis and facemasks https://t.co/LKFbwKOGvl https://t.co/HnrMZetcWq 2 hours ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Inside locked-down coronavirus Tenerife hotel as guests wear bikinis and masks poolside) has been published on The… https://t.co/CvQUAXPKRP 2 hours ago

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror Guests at coronavirus lockdown hotel pictured in bikinis and facemasks https://t.co/LKFbwKOGvl https://t.co/HnrMZetcWq 2 hours ago

Coronavirusven2

Coronavirus_venezuela RT @512espanol: Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel with hundreds of guests locked down https://t.co/z64juMqNR9 2 hours ago

DaleneKurtis

Dalene Kurtis Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel with hundreds of guests locked down https://t.co/cTqxjIYVqN #CoronavirusOutbreak 3 hours ago

Veritasliberty2

Veritasliberty⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @7eights2nine10: #Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel with hundreds of guests locked down #TenerifeHotel #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/G23u… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.