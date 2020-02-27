Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39 unveiled in Barcelona

The Formula One world championship team Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN unveiled its 2020 contender, the C39, before the start of winter testing in Barcelona.

The reveal of the car completes the grid, with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN being the final team to launch its livery ahead of the new season.

Race drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi, alongside reserve driver Robert Kubica and development driver Tatiana Calderon, pulled the covers off the C39 during a roll-out presentation in the pitlane at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The 2020 livery marks a further step forward over previous years: continuing with the themes and layout of the classic Alfa Romeo racing colors, but at the same time introducing an all new look in terms of graphic effects The theme of this new paintwork developed by Centro Stile is the “Speed-Pixel”: a graphic evocation of speed and time in what is the year of the brand’s 110th anniversary, something which also reflects the car’s advanced technology.

Compared to previous years, there is also a return to a simplified quadrifoglio design and an enlarged Alfa Romeo script on the engine cover which is now overlapping the main logo.Taking pride of place as always is Alfa Romeo’s iconic symbol which combines the Cross from the city of Milan’s ancient crest and the “Biscione” of the Visconti Family, representing 110 years of glory and victories while looking to the future at the same time.