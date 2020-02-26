Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MARATHON FIRE GAS PRICES

MARATHON FIRE GAS PRICES

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
MARATHON FIRE GAS PRICESMARATHON FIRE GAS PRICES
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MARATHON FIRE GAS PRICES

After the massive marathon refinery fire?

There are fears gas prices will spike in the aftermath.... drivers are already bracing for pain at the pump&amp;.

The website gas buddy says?

That the good news for consumers is?

That crude oil prices are actually falling?

Due to global fears over the coronavirus.... however?

They did report a slight increase in wholesale prices?

Due to the fire.... marathon officials have not completed a full damage report and have yet to comment on the effects this could have on prices at the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RomanClarkPGE

Roman Clark Recently, there was a massive fire at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson, California. This has lead to an increa… https://t.co/wSZwl9nF2H 1 week ago

KoenGO1

Koen GO Concerns About Gas Prices Emerge Following Marathon Refinery Fire https://t.co/OIp74vBTtm via @YouTube Crude Oil ..… https://t.co/5vVK7VQjQo 1 week ago

shigespremier

Shige's Premier Auto Service With the possibility of gas prices to rise (Marathon Refinery fire) here's a few fuel consumption tips: ✔️Slow down… https://t.co/D5NaTUCd6m 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Concerns About Gas Prices Emerge Following Marathon Refinery Fire [Video]Concerns About Gas Prices Emerge Following Marathon Refinery Fire

After Tuesday night's massive Marathon Refinery fire, there are fears that gas prices will spike in the aftermath with drivers already bracing for pain at the pump — especially those who saw the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:07Published

'I Head A Boom:' Witness Describes Windows Shaking As Explosion, Fire Erupted At Carson's Marathon Refinery [Video]'I Head A Boom:' Witness Describes Windows Shaking As Explosion, Fire Erupted At Carson's Marathon Refinery

A witness who was at a gas station across the street from the refinery described the windows shaking when the explosion occurred. "First I heard a boom. At first I wasn't sure what it was. Then I..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.