Scientists Discover the Red Panda is Actually Two Separate Species

Scientists Discover the Red Panda is Actually Two Separate Species

Scientists Discover the Red Panda is Actually Two Separate Species

Scientists found significant genetic differences between the cute red fluff balls, proving for the first time they are two distinct species, not just subspecies.

The findings could help the endangered animal’s conservation efforts.
