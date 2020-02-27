Global  

Is the FAWSL title race heating up? - That's The Tea

Nicole is joined at Golazio for this week's That's The Tea by Lewes FC General Manager Maggie Murphy, and journalists Eleanor Lee and Samantha Miller.

There's plenty to on the agenda as the FAWSL title race looks set to go down to the wire, FA Cup reaction as Arsenal defeat Lewes, Conti Cup final previews and reaction to the Lionesses' She Believes Cup squad.

