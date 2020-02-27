Fresh cases of coronavirus in the UK

One in Northern Ireland and two more patients in England test positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of UK cases to 16.

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China — the source of the outbreak — was for the...

South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in...

Donna Sangsiri Coronavirus threat to YOUR holiday: Millions of trips are at risk as BA cancels flights and fresh cases are reporte… https://t.co/Ktuwcap9uh 6 hours ago

Sahil Bishnoi RT @AmbBishnoi : The coronavirus epidemic broke fresh ground yesterday with the number of new cases reported outside China surpassing those… 5 hours ago

Oman Observer 🇴🇲 Oman reports one more fresh Coronavirus case: MOH With this the total number of confirmed cases reach 6… https://t.co/1qRBSZHRwf 4 hours ago

Harry Hoover Settle down, patriots. -- The number of daily coronavirus infections in China outside of Hubei province dropped to… https://t.co/YLEdm29PGa 3 hours ago

[Ah€Eah-vuah]• • •••- •- •• ••• -- •-- -• •- -- • Noo... coronavirus.. 5 more cases in Sweden tonight. OMG no wonder I feel like I don't breathe fresh air, the five… https://t.co/anojMPHzB5 3 hours ago

مَـزونْ🐢 RT @OmanObserver : Oman reports one more fresh Coronavirus case: MOH With this the total number of confirmed cases reach 6 #OmanObserver … 2 hours ago

@ShirleySharona 🆘🌊🌊🌊♥🌎 RT @dpa_intl : France on Wednesday recorded its second Covid-19 death - the first of a French citizen - as fresh coronavirus cases continued… 1 hour ago

Alessandro Verdi RT @Schuldensuehner : Stock Sell-Off deepens as Coronavirus spreads faster outside China, stoking global fears. Cases detected for first tim… 41 minutes ago