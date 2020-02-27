Global  

Fresh cases of coronavirus in the UK

One in Northern Ireland and two more patients in England test positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of UK cases to 16.
South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •ReutersIndependent


Hundreds of coronavirus cases reported in China, South Korea amid global containment concerns

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China — the source of the outbreak — was for the...
CBC.ca - Published


