Coronavirus in the Midwest: FAQ with 41 Action News 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:11s - Published Coronavirus in the Midwest: FAQ with 41 Action News How is coronavirus spread? Are masks effective in prevention? You asked us for answers, and here’s what we found. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus in the Midwest: FAQ with 41 Action News ARE SICK."AS THE U-S CONTINUES TOMONITOR THECORONAVIRUS, WE WANTTO MAKE SURE WE'REANSWERING YOURQUESTIONS BY STICKINGWITH THE FACTS.WHILE THE SITUATION ISRAPIDLY EVOLVING, ITGIVES US THEOPPORTUNITY TO CLARIFYWHAT WE KNOW ANDWHAT THERE'S YET TOSTILL LEARN.HERE'S 41 ACTION NEWSINVESTIGATOR JESSICAMCMASTER.Jessica McMaster/InvestigativeReporterWHEN IT COMES TOVIRUS OUTBREAK, IT CANBE DIFFICULT FOR US TOGIVE YOU THEINFORMATION YOU WANTTO KNOW, BECAUSE THETRUTH IS, DOCTORS ANDRESEARCHERS DON'T YETHAVE ALL THE ANSWERS.SHOULD THECORONAVIRUS BECOMEWIDESPREAD, DOCTORSAND HOSPITALS IN THE KCAREA ARE HEEDING THECDC'S RECENT WARNING --BY ALREADY HAVINGPROTOCOLS IN PLACE.Dr. Dana Hawkinson, UniversityofKansas Health Systemone major tenant in a lot oflines of professions is hope forthe best prepare for the worst.Certainly here at the healthsystem we have beenpreparing for cases aroundthe city and around the state.STILL, THERE ARE SOMANY UNANSWEREDQUESTIONS.Dr. Dana Hawkinson, UniversityofKansas Health SystemNoval coronovirus is still verynew so there's a lot ofinformation about this that wedon't fully know.VIEWERS SUBMITTEDQUESTIONS TO 41 ACTIONNEWS VIA A FORM ONKSHB.COM.ONE PERSON ASKED IFPEOPLE AREOVERWHELMINGHEALTHCARE FACILITIES INKC - THINKING THEY HAVECORONAVIRUS.WE CALLED SOME LOCALURGENT CARES ANDFOUND OUT ONLY A SMALLNUMBER OF PEOPLE HAVEGONE IN QUESTIONING IFTHEY HAVE THECORONAVIRUS.AT THIS TIME -- THE CDCRECOMMENDS ONLYTHOSE WHO HAVETRAVELED FROM CHINA,OR BEEN IN CLOSECONTACT WITH SOMEONEWHO HAS, SHOULD BEEVALUATED.PEOPLE ALSO WANT TOKNOW IF THEY'RE AT RISKFOR THE VIRUS THEY'VERECEIVED PACKAGESFROM CHINA.THE CDC STATES, THATDUE TO POOSURVIVABILITY ONSURFACES, CORONAVIRUSHAS A VERY LOW RISK OFSPREADING FROMPRODUCTS THAT ARESHIPPED OVER A PERIODOF DAYS.AND WHILE THE SITUATIONWILL EVOLVE OVER THENEXT SEVERAL DAYS ANDMONTHS-DOCTORS HEREAT HOME-HAVE AREMINDER.Dr. Dana Hawkinson, UniversityofKansas Health Systemit's important right now in theUnited States that we remaincalm. There aren't a lot ofcases as you just mentionedthere are measures in placeby many facilitiesJessica McMaster/InvestigativeReporterANOTHER QUESTION A LOTOF PEOPLE ARE ASKING ISIF THE WARM WEATHERTHAT'S JUST AROUND THECORNER STOP THEOUTBREAK OF THECORONAVIRUS.RESEARCHERS SAY IT'STOO SOON TO TELL.I'M INVESTIGATOR JESSICAMCMASTER 41 AC





