Ainslie and Team GB dominate opening day of Sail GP's second season

0
VIDEO SHOWS: ACTION FROM THE FIRST DAY OF RACING IN THE SAILGP SEASON 2 IN SYDNEY HARBOUR SHOWS: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 28, 2020) (SAILGP - NO RESALES / NO ARCHIVE) 1.

START OF FIRST RACE 2.

FLEET 3.

VARIOUS OF TEAM GB SKIPPERED BY BEN AINSLIE 4.

GB BOAT SKIPPERED BY BEN AINSLIE WINNING FIRST RACE 5.

SOUNDBITE (English) TEAM GB SKIPPER BEN AINSLIE SAYING: "It was an amazing day of racing the wind was quite strong from the south so it was shifty and puffy which you can probably see made it quite a challenge for all of the sailors, all of the teams, but our guys did a fantastic sailing the boat getting the manoeuvres right.

We generally went the right way and just had a fantastic day.

A great opening for us and now time to refocus for tomorrow, probably slightly lighter conditions and just try to keep the ball rolling." 6.

ON BOARD OF TEAM GBR CREW 7.

VARIOUS OF TEAM GB BOAT WINNING SECOND RACE 8.

COLLISION BETWEEN FRENCH TEAM AND SPANISH TEAM SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (FEBRUARY 28, 2020) (SAILGP / FRANCE SAIL GP TEAM - NO RESALES / NO ARCHIVE) 9.

VARIOUS ON BOARD SHOTS OF COLLISION 10.

YACHT BEING LIFTED INTO DOCK 11.

CLOSE UP OF DAMAGE STORY: In his first day of competing in the world's fastest sail racing, Ben Ainslie's much-anticipated debut was masterful as the Great Britain team swept all three races on Sydney Harbour as SailGP second season began on Friday (February 28).

As the racing conditions proved difficult due to shifting wind direction, the British team wasted no time establishing themselves as the championship front-runner and the crew holds a comfortable lead heading into Saturday's finale.

Defending champion Australia had mixed results on the opening day, with a second, third and fifth-place finish.

The hosts enter Saturday tied with Japan in second-place in the overall point standings, while Spain team are back in fifth after inflicting serious damage to the French boat resulting in subsequent point deductions.

SailGP Season 2 Overall Leaderboard 1 // Great Britain // 30 pts 2 // Japan // 23 pts 3 // Australia // 23 pts 4 // United States // 19 pts 5 // Spain // 15 pts 6 // Denmark // 13 pts 7 // France // 5 pts




