Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'Shallow Hal' as Her Biggest Movie Regret

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'Shallow Hal' as Her Biggest Movie Regret

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'Shallow Hal' as Her Biggest Movie Regret

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'Shallow Hal' as Her Biggest Movie Regret Paltrow referred to her role in the 2001 comedy as "a disaster." The actress made the comments during a Netflix 'BFF Test' with her assistant, Kevin Keating.

Kevin Keating, via Netflix Gwyneth Paltrow, via Netflix Paltrow wore a bodysuit to play Rosemary alongside Jack Black's superficial character, Hal.

Keating also guessed Paltrow's favorite role, her 2011 Grammys performance of "Forget You" with CeeLo Green.

Kevin Keating, via Netflix
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest movie 'disaster': 'Shallow Hal'

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest movie regret, playing Rosemary in "Shallow Hal."
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



HE_Robinson

Heather Robinson I recall "Shallow Hal" as a fun & sweet film that dramatized a truth we see all around us in the real world & that… https://t.co/JZnAXEFzYG 1 hour ago

iowhawk

HawkGuy RT @DailyMailCeleb: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she was treated when wearing a fat suit for Shallow Hal: 'No one would make eye contact' ht… 2 hours ago

poppytoes

Lynn Campbell RT @usatodaylife: Conscious uncoupling: Movie edition https://t.co/sAN3BpUWeT 3 hours ago

happybdaybippy

Dawn Berglund Shallow Hal reveals his biggest regret — Gwyneth #goopface Paltrow. #shinyfacestyle #biggestregret https://t.co/OkcrSce2sz 5 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she was treated when wearing a fat suit for Shallow Hal: 'No one would make eye contact' https://t.co/Z5jJPOTqkT 5 hours ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her biggest movie 'disaster': Shallow Hal https://t.co/1moC0pN39k https://t.co/0tj4SZT2T4 7 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she was treated when wearing a fat suit for Shallow Hal: 'No one would make eye contact' https://t.co/ZbgOBNNIzX 12 hours ago

filmdialogueone

Film Dialogue Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her worst film role @TheIndyFilm https://t.co/9Uh70BjWOO 12 hours ago


Gwyneth Paltrow's least favourite performance was Shallow Hal [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow's least favourite performance was Shallow Hal

Gwyneth Paltrow says her 2001 romantic comedy movie 'Shallow Hal' was a "disaster", and she ranks the film as her "least favourite performance".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published

