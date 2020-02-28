Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'Shallow Hal' as Her Biggest Movie Regret

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals 'Shallow Hal' as Her Biggest Movie Regret Paltrow referred to her role in the 2001 comedy as "a disaster." The actress made the comments during a Netflix 'BFF Test' with her assistant, Kevin Keating.

Kevin Keating, via Netflix Gwyneth Paltrow, via Netflix Paltrow wore a bodysuit to play Rosemary alongside Jack Black's superficial character, Hal.

Keating also guessed Paltrow's favorite role, her 2011 Grammys performance of "Forget You" with CeeLo Green.

Kevin Keating, via Netflix