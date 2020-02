Kansas City-area schools plan ahead in event of coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:25s - Published Kansas City-area schools plan ahead in event of coronavirus Kansas City-area school districts are taking precautionary measures in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Kansas City-area schools plan ahead in event of coronavirus WHEN OUTBREAKS HIT --THERE IS LITTLE TIME TOREACT AND CONTAIN IT.THAT'S WHY SCHOOLDISTRICTS ACROSS THEMETRO ARE TAKINGACTION NOW.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOMEEXPLAINS THE STEPSBEING TAKING.DESPITE NO CASES OFCORONAVIRUS INMISSOURI OR KANSAS --YOUR KIDS' SCHOOLDISTRICTS ARE NOTTAKING ANY CHANCES.SCHOOL LEADERS SAidTHEY ARE BEINGPROACTIVE -- ANDWORKING WITH HEALTHAGENCIES TO DEVELOPPLANS OF ACTION SHOULDCASES POP UP.THE LEAD NURSE IN THEHICKMAN MILLS DISTRICTSAYS THEY ARE INDAILY CONTACT WITH THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT ANDOTHER SCHOOLDISTRICTS.THE DISTRICT IS ALSOFOLLOWING C-D-CGUIDELINES.RIGHT NOW, THE FLU ISIMPACTING LOCALSTUDENTS AND SCHOOLDISTRICTS -- .THE HEAD NURSE SAYSTHE NUMBER OF FLUCASES THIS YEAR -- AREABOUT THE SAME ASPREVIOUS YEARS.AND THEIR GOAL TOPREVENT MORE CASES ---IS TO HELP PARENTSEDUCATE THEIR KIDS.DONNA CARROLL // LEAD NURSEAT HICKMAN MILLS"we encourage them to emphasizethe hand washing, coughing intothesleeve, telling your child notto sharedrinks with anyone and get theflushot, we've been very vigilantabouttelling parents about that"-- MAKING SURE THECLASSROOMS ANDBUILDINGS ARE CLEANWILL HELP PREVENT THESPREAD OF FLU .CREWS IN THE DISTRICTCONSTANTLY CLEAN ANDDISINFECT BUILDINGS.CYNTHIA NEWSOME, 41ACTION NEW





Recent related news from verified sources Kansas City hosts nation's largest Mentoring Monday event [PHOTOS] More than 80 top businesswomen came together to offer their help and support to more than 300 other...

bizjournals - Published 3 days ago



Fired Kansas City school worker blames bosses for faked data KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fired Kansas City Public Schools secretary who was among seven employees...

Seattle Times - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Autumn RT @jraeb0306: If you are looking to build your trauma-informed PLN, hear what other schools are doing, and learn from experts in the fiel… 3 days ago Jamie Baldwin If you are looking to build your trauma-informed PLN, hear what other schools are doing, and learn from experts in… https://t.co/TBbgctjmsY 4 days ago Bishop Seabury 1st place winners! The Academic World Quest competition sponsored by Kansas City area International Relations Counc… https://t.co/wwGGtlPBk1 1 week ago