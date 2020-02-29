Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jürgen Klopp > Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

A second-half brace from Ismaila Sarr put the Hornets in control before the Senegal attacker set up Troy Deeney 18 minutes from time to provide the cherry on top of a fine performance from Nigel Pearson’s side.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulates Watford but says 3-0 defeat was 'harsh'

Defeat at Vicarage Road ended the Reds unbeaten run of 44 league games, meaning they fall short of...
Independent - Published

Watford 3-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side lose first Premier League game of the season

Liverpool suffer their first Premier League defeat of the season as Watford winger Ismaila Sarr...
BBC Sport - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season: https://t.co/f8GMLNhVGS #liverpool #PremierLeague 54 minutes ago

yeethekop

yee RT @AnfieldWatch: Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds wi… 56 minutes ago

GeorgeSessions

George Sessions Pearson: “I wish I could enjoy the good times a bit more. I am already looking at the next game in my own mind."… https://t.co/dAZZffYdam 2 hours ago

GeorgeSessions

George Sessions Klopp: "From now on we can play free football and don’t have to defend or try to get the record. We just try to win… https://t.co/qW5xIOeZY7 2 hours ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Nigel Pearson hailed his players after a ‘satisfying and fantastic win’ over Liverpool #LFC https://t.co/JoMolt6uHw 2 hours ago

GeorgeSessions

George Sessions Reaction from Vicarage Road. Jurgen Klopp was very gracious in defeat - Liverpool's first in 45 league games https://t.co/qC6Bzfty2a #lfc 2 hours ago

MohammedAAmiin1

Mohammed A Amiin RT @GMS__Football: Jurgen Klopp congratulates Watford’s players after full-time 👏 #LFC #WATLIV https://t.co/bCcW7vcNKG 3 hours ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Klopp congratulates Watford after Liverpool’s first league loss of the season https://t.co/3OepMJgOe4 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford [Video]Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford

Klopp remains upbeat after Liverpool's unbeaten streak ends with stunning 3-0 loss to Watford

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published

Liverpool Loses Undefeated Streak With Watford [Video]Liverpool Loses Undefeated Streak With Watford

Watford beat Liverpool 3-0, who were undefeated in their first 27 league games. According to CNN, the reigning European Champions won 26 games and drew just one game. Ismaila Sarr scored the first two..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.