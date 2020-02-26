The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss - Behind the Scenes

It's time to go behind the scenes of The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge and Harriet Dyer!

Release Date: February 28, 2020 The Invisible Man is a science fiction horror movie written and directed by Leigh Whannell.

It is a modern adaptation of both the novel of the same name by H.

G.

Wells and a reboot of the 1933 film adaptation of the same name.

The film stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge and Harriet Dyer.