Iran prison 'won't test Nazanin for coronavirus'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Richard Ratcliffe tells Sky News that the Irananian prison holding his wife Nazanin refuse to test her for coronavirus despite her suffering symptoms.
Recent related news from verified sources

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe thought to have contracted coronavirus in Iran prison, says husband

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman detained in Iran, has contracted suspected novel...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald•Belfast Telegraph



