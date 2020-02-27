Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Nashville ahead of Super Tuesday now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:40s - Published Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Nashville ahead of Super Tuesday Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was the latest of several Democratic candidates who came to Music City hoping to sway Nashville voters.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Pete Buttigieg is canvassing his Twitter followers ahead of Super Tuesday Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images The Pete Buttigieg campaign is deploying any army of...

The Verge - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this