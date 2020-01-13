Priti Patel doing 'fantastic job' as Home Sec, Truss says

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says Priti Patel is doing a "fantastic and professional" job as Home Secretary.

Her comments come following calls for Ms Patel to resign after the resignation of the Home Office's top civil servant on Saturday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

