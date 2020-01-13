Global  

Priti Patel doing 'fantastic job' as Home Sec, Truss says

Priti Patel doing 'fantastic job' as Home Sec, Truss says

Priti Patel doing 'fantastic job' as Home Sec, Truss says

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss says Priti Patel is doing a "fantastic and professional" job as Home Secretary.

Her comments come following calls for Ms Patel to resign after the resignation of the Home Office's top civil servant on Saturday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

kenclaytonmgr

Ken Clayton Absolutely. Priti Patel is doing a fantastic job. @patel4witham https://t.co/rCp1cD3gYT 2 hours ago

georgecollie

George Collie🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✝️ @Telegraph Priti Patel is doing a fantastic job.... 12 hours ago

p4ul12

#january31 2020 independence day RT @RussellLloyd69: Can I just say I think Priti Patel is doing a fantastic job , she's the first home secretary to do her job for as long… 14 hours ago

RussellLloyd69

Russell Lloyd Can I just say I think Priti Patel is doing a fantastic job , she's the first home secretary to do her job for as l… https://t.co/D6DhyRF4Zf 14 hours ago

ATTHESEASIDE4

ATTHESEASIDE RT @matti_colley: Priti Patel is not "doing a fantastic job" as Bojo says. #IStandWithRutnam and all civil servants who have had to deal wi… 16 hours ago

BrianAmbler2

Brian Ambler 🇬🇧 RT @newbeginingsah1: These CS have had it their own way for far too long! Priti Patel @patel4witham is doing a fantastic job & most of the… 16 hours ago

matti_colley

Matti Colley #FBPE #GTTO #ResistBoris #Rejoin 🇪🇺 Priti Patel is not "doing a fantastic job" as Bojo says. #IStandWithRutnam and all civil servants who have had to d… https://t.co/iBG7NUKRdy 17 hours ago

newbeginingsah1

newbeginingsahead These CS have had it their own way for far too long! Priti Patel @patel4witham is doing a fantastic job & most of t… https://t.co/W6bGormqxc 17 hours ago


Home Sec Priti Patel explains how 10,000 more officers can have tasers

Home Sec Priti Patel explains how 10,000 more officers can have tasers

Credit: LBC     Duration: 05:31Published

