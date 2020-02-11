‘Dalit MP from Congress assaulted in Lok Sabha’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress has alleged that an MP from their party, Ramya Haridas was assaulted by BJP leaders in the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the BJP MPs in the house abused and pushed the party’s Dalit MP Ramya Haridas.

He said that the Congress wanted a discussion on the Delhi violence but the government did not allow it.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP has also written to the Lok Sabha speaker and demanded action against the BJP MPs.