Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Vs Meenakshi Lekhi over Delhi violence in Lok Sabha

BJP and Congress engaged in a fierce war of words during the debate on Delhi violence in Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed PM Modi and Amit Shah over the violence and said that the Home Minister should resign immediately.

He alleged that people of the areas are still living in fear after the violence.

Countering the Congress, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the barbaric manner in which Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma was murdered showed that extremist elements were involved in the violence.

