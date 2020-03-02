Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MORNING RUSH: Check out these top stories in SWFL 03/02/20

MORNING RUSH: Check out these top stories in SWFL 03/02/20

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
MORNING RUSH: Check out these top stories in SWFL 03/02/20

MORNING RUSH: Check out these top stories in SWFL 03/02/20

Two possible cases of the coronavirus is being reported in Florida.

Here's everything we know so far and other top stories we're following today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Farm Owner Lets Out Animals From The Barn And Greets Them Excitedly [Video]Farm Owner Lets Out Animals From The Barn And Greets Them Excitedly

This man opened his barn door early in the morning, to let the animals out. The animals rushed out, and he called it the rush hour. He greeted them excitedly. The ducks and chickens headed out the farm..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:59Published

Historic Bloody Sunday Selma March reenacted in Las Vegas [Video]Historic Bloody Sunday Selma March reenacted in Las Vegas

As communities all around the country remember The Bloody Sunday march in Selma, community members made their way from Las Vegas to North Las Vegas, holding their own Selma march Sunday. Jeremy Chen..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.