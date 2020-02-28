Global  

Inter Miami CF Makes Historic MLS Debut, Loses 1-0 to Los Angeles FC

Inter Miami CF Makes Historic MLS Debut, Loses 1-0 to Los Angeles FC

Inter Miami CF Makes Historic MLS Debut, Loses 1-0 to Los Angeles FC

- Inter Miami CF kicked off its inaugural season in Major League Soccer (MLS) with a 5:30 p.m.

ET match at Banc of California Stadium against reigning Supporters’ Shield champions Los Angeles FC.

The hosts left with a narrow 1-0 victory despite a valiant effort from debutants Inter Miami.
