Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scotland > Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak

Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak

Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak

Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government is expecting a “significant outbreak of coronavirus” after the first case was diagnosed in the country on Sunday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy v Scotland Women off because of coronavirus outbreak

Scotland Women's Six Nations game against Italy in Legnano is postponed because of an increased...
BBC Sport - Published

Coronavirus: Scots warned to 'expect' outbreak of disease

Coronavirus: Scots warned to 'expect' outbreak of diseaseScots are being warned to brace themselves for an “expected” outbreak of deadly coronavirus as...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak: https://t.co/atTmdzqeZO #BorisJohnson 31 minutes ago

ftnPHOTOGRAPHY

ftnPHOTOGRAPHY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 RT @STVNews: 'The Scottish Government has been planning for what could be a significant outbreak of coronavirus.' The First Minister has s… 2 hours ago

ferguson2811

Jayfer55 #DissolveTheUnion RT @mrdavidbol: .@NicolaSturgeon: "We are planning for the likelihood of a significant outbreak of #Coronavirus in the weeks to come." http… 4 hours ago

mrdavidbol

David Bol .@NicolaSturgeon: "We are planning for the likelihood of a significant outbreak of #Coronavirus in the weeks to com… https://t.co/57TDOaAmHz 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36 [Video]Thirteen new UK coronavirus cases as total climbs to 36

Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK as the number of people infected climbed to 36. The first person in Scotland to be diagnosed is a Tayside resident who recently travelled..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

San Francisco State Of Emergency Coronavirus Impacts [Video]San Francisco State Of Emergency Coronavirus Impacts

Luciano Mortula - LGM/Shutterstock The coronavirus has upended plans and changed the way people and companies behave in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor declared a state of emergency this week,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.