Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published Scotland planning for coronavirus outbreak Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government is expecting a “significant outbreak of coronavirus” after the first case was diagnosed in the country on Sunday night.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Italy v Scotland Women off because of coronavirus outbreak Scotland Women's Six Nations game against Italy in Legnano is postponed because of an increased...

BBC Sport - Published 1 week ago



Coronavirus: Scots warned to 'expect' outbreak of disease Scots are being warned to brace themselves for an “expected” outbreak of deadly coronavirus as...

WorldNews - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like