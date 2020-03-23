Global  

Former First Minister thanks supporters after acquittal

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has been acquitted on all charges after a two-week trial for sexual assault.

In his statement to the press outside the High Court in Edinburgh, Mr Salmond said his court battle was nothing compared to the "nightmare that every single one of us is currently living through," as the coronavirus outbreak continues to sweep the UK.

Report by Connerv.

