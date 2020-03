Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Begin Hoarding Products Like Bottled Water, Hand Sanitizer now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Begin Hoarding Products Like Bottled Water, Hand Sanitizer As fears surrounding coronavirus spread around the world, here at home, many people are starting to worry that basic necessities will sell out in the event of an epidemic. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Shoppers Begin Hoarding Products Like Bottled Water, Hand Sanitizer, Canned Goods As fears surrounding coronavirus spread around the world, here at home, many people are starting to...

CBS 2 - Published 9 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this