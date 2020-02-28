Global  

Super Tuesday Could Mark Defining Moment In Democratic Presidential Race

Super Tuesday Could Mark Defining Moment In Democratic Presidential Race

Super Tuesday Could Mark Defining Moment In Democratic Presidential Race

Southland voters going to the polls Tuesday will play a significant role in determining a tight Democratic presidential race that saw the number of candidates shrink significantly over the past few days following former Vice President Joe Biden’s big win in South Carolina.
