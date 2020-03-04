Protesters interrupt Joe Biden celebration

Women holding signs reading "Let Dairy Die" stormed the podium where Biden was giving remarks Tuesday night, flanked by his wife and sister.



Recent related videos from verified sources Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts Joe Biden's campaign to become the Democrats' presidential candidate has been boosted by primary wins in many states - but Super Tuesday's biggest prize went to rival Bernie Sanders. The former vice.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published now Super Tuesday - the winners and losers so far Joe Biden's campaign to become the Democrats' presidential candidate has been boosted by primary wins in many states - but Super Tuesday's biggest prize went to rival Bernie Sanders. The former vice.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published now