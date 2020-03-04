Global  

Protesters interrupt Joe Biden celebration

Protesters briefly interrupted Joe Biden's celebratory remarks to supporters in Los Angeles.

Women holding signs reading "Let Dairy Die" stormed the podium where Biden was giving remarks Tuesday night, flanked by his wife and sister.
