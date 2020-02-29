Global  

Coronavirus – Will a facemask help?

Coronavirus – Will a facemask help?

Coronavirus – Will a facemask help?

As fears rise over the potential spread of coronavirus an increasing number of people are wearing face masks in public.

But are they effective?

Public Health England says they are not effective in protecting the wearer from becoming infected.

However, masks can help reduce the spread if worn by those who may have the virus.

PHE added that specialist masks are included in protective equipment for appropriately-trained health professionals.
