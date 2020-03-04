Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PM Modi ends suspense on quitting social media, reveals special plan

PM Modi ends suspense on quitting social media, reveals special plan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
PM Modi ends suspense on quitting social media, reveals special plan

PM Modi ends suspense on quitting social media, reveals special plan

PM Modi made a shocking announcement to quit social media on March 02.

He tweeted about his plan to leave social media.

Social media went into frenzy after the announcement.

Within minutes of his tweet, #nosir became a top trend on Twitter.

On the other hand, opposition took jibes at his plan.

Cong leader Rahul Gandhi also commented on his Twitter post.

However, PM Modi ended the suspense with a tweet on March 03.

The Prime Minister tweeted that he would give his social media accounts to ‘inspiring women’ ahead of International Women’s Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

APLatestNews

APLatestNews PM Modi Ends Suspense Over Quitting Social Media Teenmaar News V6 Telugu News https://t.co/5G5GrzikRr #TeluguNews 9 hours ago

the_trueiter

james trueiter PM ends suspense on quitting social media. Announces Women's Day initiative https://t.co/oXmA5pFgY2 via @indiatoday… https://t.co/4Tp0jYRyFS 16 hours ago

BJPNEWS4U

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY (BJP)NEWS RT @htTweets: Prime Minister @narendramodi ends suspense over quitting social media, reveals special plan ahead of Women's Day Read: http… 20 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Prime Minister @narendramodi ends suspense over quitting social media, reveals special plan ahead of Women's Day… https://t.co/L2If1y68vg 20 hours ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror The suspense behind @narendramodi quitting #socialmedia is out! #NarendraModi #SheInspiresUs @BJP4India @BJPLive… https://t.co/ps0ikwCJWs 1 day ago

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror Narendra Modi ends suspense over quitting social media; here's what the PM is going to do. @PMOIndia @narendramodi… https://t.co/GaYBDU2eGj 1 day ago

dhirendra_rai

Dhirendra Rai #Modi is beyond all guesses, Here he ends suspense on 'quitting' Social media by the following message: "This Women… https://t.co/LLhLDHSfAI 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.