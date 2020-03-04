PM Modi ends suspense on quitting social media, reveals special plan

PM Modi made a shocking announcement to quit social media on March 02.

He tweeted about his plan to leave social media.

Social media went into frenzy after the announcement.

Within minutes of his tweet, #nosir became a top trend on Twitter.

On the other hand, opposition took jibes at his plan.

Cong leader Rahul Gandhi also commented on his Twitter post.

However, PM Modi ended the suspense with a tweet on March 03.

The Prime Minister tweeted that he would give his social media accounts to ‘inspiring women’ ahead of International Women’s Day.