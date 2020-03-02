Brexit briefing: 302 days until the end of the transition period

Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 310 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/oCl6FTD0ph #BorisJohnson 1 week ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 309 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/iu17Z9aEyM #BorisJohnson 1 week ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 308 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/4o7GZDxY4s #Brexit 1 week ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 307 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/fEiuYz8gbv #EuropeanUnion 5 days ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 306 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/Hlt7HHxNyl #EuropeanUnion 4 days ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 305 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/JutkNjGVCC #EuropeanUnion 3 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 304 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/mg3rlzMrnC #EuropeanUnion 2 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 303 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/jd5Bd1gHF8 #Brexit 1 day ago