Womens T20 World Cup: Preview: India face England in semis | OneIndia News

India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5.

India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B after losing their opener to South Africa.
