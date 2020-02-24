Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dow Movers: JPM, UNH

Dow Movers: JPM, UNH

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Dow Movers: JPM, UNH

Dow Movers: JPM, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 12.4%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 0.1% of its value.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow Movers: JPM, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 12.4%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 0.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.1%.

JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.2%, and American Express, trading up 3.1% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SquawkCrypto

Crypto squawk SIRIN LABS Token $SRN (chart) has soared 30.32% since 8 am. QuickX Protocol $QCX is 13.45% higher. Coins have incre… https://t.co/ovBDbTQCNH 37 seconds ago

ErickCa72582537

Cants movers kenya. RT @ErickCa72582537: Cants movers kenya. Info@cantsmovers.co.ke https://t.co/J5YvbJgcB9, 0708703456 /0701927637. Bookings are on going.… 2 minutes ago

_TakaBusi

#Ta'sbu Get low price on professional moving services. We do: * Rubble removals. *Household and office furniture removal… https://t.co/S7iYjc8ggE 2 minutes ago

jemotheicon

Jemotheicon @Showtyme_33 @Huggies without question ‘little movers’ brand 5 minutes ago

anki31289

Ankita Agrawal @Pikkolapp is the worst movers and packers. They are cheaters, first they you can retain certain number of cartons… https://t.co/V5Nfo28INr 7 minutes ago

katelyn___atx

katelyn💫 just remembered @helloitsmesav and i met the imagination movers at our lounge at acl...i watched them constantly gr… https://t.co/pFGd8cU4SF 8 minutes ago

TMTCrystalLake

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK We are kicking off our 2020 Movers for Moms campaign and we need partners! For details visit… https://t.co/U13WPkJUan 8 minutes ago

packzia

Packzia Packers and Movers Delhi to Batala | Movers and Packers, Home Shifting, Relocation Service Delhi to Batala – Find t… https://t.co/Atdvyd65pT 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: UNH, WMT [Video]Dow Movers: UNH, WMT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Walmart has lost about 6.6% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Dow Movers: UNH, VZ [Video]Dow Movers: UNH, VZ

In early trading on Monday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.5%. Year to date, Verizon Communications..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.