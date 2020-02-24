Dow Movers: JPM, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 12.4%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 0.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.1%.

JPMorgan Chase is lower by about 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.2%, and American Express, trading up 3.1% on the day.