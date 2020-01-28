Man Sentenced in Connection With Deadly November 2017 Crash

Its been nearly three years since frederick mcfarland was arrested for fleeing police and killing two children and their fathe?

Today a vanderburgh county judge handed down a sentence?

But some in the community think it could have been handled differently.

Tyler druin has the story from downtown evansville.

Three people lost their life in 2017?

All because of a police chase gone wrong?

Today the grandmother of two of those children took the stand and says she misses her gran?babies everyday.

It all went down in november 2017 near the intersection of linwood and monroe streets?

When evansville police was trying to stop a car driven by this man, fredrick mcfarland.

According to court record?

While fleeing police for nearly four minutes?

Mcfarland crashed into a car driven by janae carter?

On board her boyfriend and two children?

Ultimately killing 7 month old prince, 2 year old princess and their father terrence bake?

The childrens mother, walked away.

Some that live in the community say they think it could have been handled differently?

"i just feel like sometimes the police over react, and in that situation i feel like they really over reacted and that caused a chain of events that will forever change the lives of everybody involved, the officer that was involved, the family that was involved and the suspect" in november 2019 mcfarland pled guilty on all felony charges related to the crash.

Wednesday?

Mcfarland was sentenced wednesday to 15 years in prison?

??d says their policy allows officers to call off a chase at any tim?

The family of the victims say their life has never been the same since?

While they're thankful for justic?

They too feel the whole situation could have been avoided.

Mcfarland's mother also took the stand?

And asked the judge to just quote be fair, and that her son recently found god, its unclear as to when he will be transfered to an indiana department of corrections facility.

Reporting in evansville, tyler druin 44news.