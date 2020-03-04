Bernie Rages After Super Tuesday Drubbing

Sen.

Bernie Sanders was humiliated during Super Tuesday.

He won just four out of 14 nominating contests.

His time as frontrunner is clearly over.

During a press conference held the day after the election, Sanders went on the attack.

Sanders has been described as having "a Trump like mental breakdown" during the presser.

To many observers, Sanders came off manic and unhinged.

Sanders lashed out against the media and former Vice President Joe Biden.