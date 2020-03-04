Super Tuesday Follow Up

Global  

Super Tuesday may be over, but the results of the primaries will have long-lasting impacts on who will be the democratic nomination for president.
Can count on super tuesday may be over... but the results of the primaries will have long- lasting impacts on who will be the democratic nomination for president.

It's now a close two-man contest.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with minnesota voters today about their thoughts... and joins us live in rochester - calyn?xxx live super tuesday follow-live vo-2 amy - gloria dei lutheran church was just one of several places voters in olmsted county cast their votes yesterday for the presidential primary.

Super tuesday follow-vo-1 lowerthird2line super tues:minnesota voters response to results kimt news 3 here's a look at the results.

Joe biden won the minnesota primary... with bernie sanders coming in second and elizabeth warren in third.

For some - the final tally of results may have been surprising after bernie won the caucuses here in minnesota back in 20-16.xxx super tuesday follow-sot-1 lowerthird2line super tues:sheila donovan minnesota voter i think we were somewhat expecting it but i mean biden has had a lot of momentum recently so it will be an interesting turn out for sure.

Super tuesday follow-live sot-3 coming up on kimt news three at five - i'm digging into what issues minnesota voters care about this election cycle.

Live in rochester- calyn thompson-kimt news 3.

/ super tuesday follow-tag-3 thanks calyn.

Former vice president joe biden won nine of yesterday's 14 state primaries... bernie sanders won three.

We'll have a closer look at what these results mean for campaign 2020 moving forward - coming up a little bit later in this newscast.

