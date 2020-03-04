Super Tuesday Follow Up

Can count on super tuesday may be over... but the results of the primaries will have long- lasting impacts on who will be the democratic nomination for president.

It's now a close two-man contest.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with minnesota voters today about their thoughts... Gloria dei lutheran church was just one of several places voters in olmsted county cast their votes yesterday for the presidential primary.

Here's a look at the results.

Joe biden won the minnesota primary... with bernie sanders coming in second and elizabeth warren in third.

For some - the final tally of results may have been surprising after bernie won the caucuses here in minnesota back in 20-16. "I think we were somewhat expecting it but i mean biden has had a lot of momentum recently so it will be an interesting turn out for sure." - Sheila Donovan, Minnesota voter

Coming up on kimt news three at five - i'm digging into what issues minnesota voters care about this election cycle.

Former vice president joe biden won nine of yesterday's 14 state primaries... bernie sanders won three.

