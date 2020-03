Primary Voters Urged to Use Mail In Ballots Over Coronavirus Concern

DEMOCRAT DROPPED OUT - MICHAELBLOOMBERG - SUSPENDED HISCAMPAIGN - THIS MORNING.

HEJOINS THREE OTHER DEMOCRATSWHO STOPPED CAMPAIGNING OVTHE WEEKEND.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE AT THE PALMBEACH COUNTY TABULATION CENTERWHERE MAIL BALLOTS ARE ALREADYCOMING IN - MATT.THEY'RE COUNTING THOSE VOTESTOO - MORE THAN 50 THOUSAND OUTOF 150 THOSUAND THAT WERE SENTOUT - AND MANY OF THEM WERMAILED BEFORE SOME OF THEDEMOCRATS DROPPED OUT OF THERACETHAT MEANS A GOOD NUMBER OFTHE BALLOTS LIKELY HAVE VOTESFOR PETE BUTTIEGIEG - AMYKLOBUCHAR - AND MICHAELBLOOMBERG.

HERE'S THE THING -WE'RE TOLD THAT AS LONG ASTHESE CANDIDATES SUSPEND THEIRCAMPAIGNS AND DON'T FORMALLYWITHDRAW FROM THE RACE - VOTESFOR THEM WILL STILL BE COUNTED- AND THE SUPERVISOR SAYS ASMALL NUMBER OF VOTERS HAVETRIED CALLING TO CANCEL THEIBALLOTS."UNFORTUNATELY, ONCE THEY HAVECAST THEIR BALLOT THEIR BALLOTIS CAST THEY ONLY GET TO VOTEONCE SO FOR THOSE WHO VOTETHEY CANSO NO DO OVERS - THIS FACILITYIS VERY BUSY NOW - TAKING INTHE MAIL IN BALLOTS - ANDTABLULATING THEM WITH NEWEQUIPMENT - AND SO FAR - THESAY ITS ALL GOING WELL.

EARLYVOTING ACROSS THE COUNTYSTARTS THIS SATURDAY - LIVERIVIERA BEACH, MS, WPTV NC 5.W-P-T-V DOT COM IS MAKING ITEASY FOR YOU TO WEIGH IN THISELECTION YEAR.

