Super Tuesday is over: What's next for Wisconsin voters?

Super Tuesday is over: What's next for Wisconsin voters?

Super Tuesday is over: What's next for Wisconsin voters?

TMJ4's Charles Benson breaks down Super Tuesday's results with TMJ4's Political Panel, Waukesha County GOP grassroots activist Robin Moore and Democratic Strategist and founder of Zepecki Communications - Joe Zepecki.

Super Tuesday is over: What's next for Wisconsin voters?

IS IT NOW A TWO PERSON RACE?WITH LESS THAN FIVE WEEKS TOGO UNTIL THE WISCONSIN APRILPRIMARY.

LET'S TALK WITHWAUKESHA COUNTY GOP GRASSROOTS ACTIVIST ROBIN MOORE ANDDEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST ANDFOUNDER OF ZEPECKICOMMUNICATIONS - JOE ZEPECKI."I thought the results were --it was a great comeback forJoe Biden.

Incrediblecomeback, when you think aboutit.

(:06)""I think Joe has aneasier path right now believeit or not."




