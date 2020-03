SWFL schools say they're prepared for COVID-19

LIKE IRAN AND ITALY..

ARECLOSING DOWN SERVICES OR SCHOOLSAMID THE OUTBREAK.BACK HERE IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA..WE WANTED TO CHECK IN ON SCHOOLSTO SEE HOW THEY’RE PREPARING INCASE OF A LOCAL OUTBREAK.FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE ISOUTSIDE OF THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT HEADQUARTERS TO DISCUSSWHAT SCHOOLS ACROSS SOUTHWESTFLORIDA ARE DOING.

ROCHELLE?34-50110-115144-151I SPOKE WITH COLLIER, LEE ANDCHARLOTTE COUNTY SCHOOLS.ALL OF THEM HAVE PLANS IN PLACETO KEEP STUDENTS SAFE -- ANDIDEALLY STILL LEARNING -- IN THEEVENT OF A COMMUNITY OUTBREA{PK}IT’S A QUESTION WE’VE BEENGETTING TO THE FOX 4 NEWSROOM --HOW ARE SOUTHWEST FLORIDASCHOOLS PREPARING FOR THEPOSSIBLE SPREAD OF COVID-19?SO WE ASKED.{wip}IN CHARLOTTE COUNTY -- THEY’REREINFORCING PROPER HAND WASHINGAND WORKING WITH THE LOCALHEALTH DEPARTMENT -- BUT THEY’REALSO ASKING PARENTS TO HELP CUTDOWN ON THE SPREAD OF GERMS.((Michael Riley//CharlotteCounty Public Schools))"If your child has a fever ordoesn’t feel good.

Sometimesbecause of responsibility of theparent working they need to sendthe child to school because theycan't provide daycare.So we'reasking them do what you can sothat this child doesn't come toschool and have an impact on theother children in theirclassroom.LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS WEREN'T ABLETO COMMENT ON CAMERA -- BUTLEADERS SAYS THEY'RE HAVINGDISCUSSIONS ABOUT THE POSSIBLESPREAD OF THE VIRUS.{wip}IN COLLIER COUNTY -- THEY'RETEACHING MINI-COURSES ON HANDWASHING -- INCREASING HANDSANITIZER ON CAMPUSES --REVIEWING PLANS -- AND POSTINGNOTICES AT THE ENTRANCE OF EVERYSCHOOL.((Jon Fishbane//Collier Co.School Attorney))"We found it's appropriate traise 5 key questions toparents, students, volunteersand staff."THE QUESTIONS ASK EVERYONE WHOWALKS INTO A COLLIER COUNTYSCHOOL ABOUT RECENTINTERNATIONAL TRAVEL -- AND IFTHEY'RE EXPERIENCING FLU-LIKESYMPTOMS.THESE MEASURES ARE MUSIC TO THEEARS OF LOCAL PARENTS WE SPOKETO -- INCLUDING ONE WHO SAYSSHE'S EXTRA CUSTODIAL CLEANINGAT THE END OF THE DAY WOULD ALSOGIVE HER PEACE OF MIND.((Suzanne Hill//Parent))"Just to make sure everything iswiped down and maybe wipe theirdesks down and you know publicareas, keep them a littlecleaner than normal, butotherwise I think they do anamazing job."IN THE EVENT THAT SCHOOLS NEEDTO CLOSE BECAUSE OF COVID-19 --ALL THREE DISTRICTS SAY THEY'RELOOKING INTO PROVIDING VIRTUALCLASSES TO STUDENTS.