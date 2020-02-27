‘State-level task force to deal with coronavirus situation’: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed media over coronavirus outbreak.

The chief minister stated that a task force has been formed under his leadership to deal with the situation as an emergency.

He also urged people not to panic.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also addressed media on the deadly virus.

He said that India will now be screening passengers from all countries as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.