Coronavirus in UK no longer in contain phase

The Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty has confirmed that UK efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak are transitioning "from contain to delay" as he appeared before the Health and Social Care Select Committee today.

Mr Whitty clarified this was not a "step move", but rather a process of gradual transition which puts a "greater priority on the elements of this that are delay".

The news comes as the UK hits 90 confirmed cases of the virus.

Report by Connerv.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn