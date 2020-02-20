Coronavirus in UK no longer in contain phase

Global  

The Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty has confirmed that UK efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak are transitioning "from contain to delay" as he appeared before the Health and Social Care Select Committee today.

Mr Whitty clarified this was not a "step move", but rather a process of gradual transition which puts a "greater priority on the elements of this that are delay".

The news comes as the UK hits 90 confirmed cases of the virus.

Report by Connerv.

Coronavirus: UK moves to part two of virus plan as cases hit 90

Measures will be ramped up to slow the spread of coronavirus as the UK moves past the "contain"...
BBC News - Published


WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

Coronavirus assessment pods appear outside Derbyshire hospital

Coronavirus assessment pods at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, in Chesterfield, Derbyshire. The pods are part of the government's plans for the containment phase of Covid-19, and patients displaying..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

